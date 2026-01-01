Clear Infosec Penetration Testing Logo

Clear Infosec Penetration Testing

Professional penetration testing services for various assets and environments

Clear Infosec provides professional penetration testing services to identify vulnerabilities and assess security posture through simulated cyber attacks. The service employs certified ethical hackers to conduct controlled attacks that simulate real-world scenarios. The company offers multiple testing types including application penetration testing for native and web applications, wireless network testing to identify protocol and technology vulnerabilities, cloud testing for IaaS/PaaS/SaaS environments, network testing for both internal and internet-facing networks, social engineering assessments to evaluate human vulnerabilities, and IoT device testing. Clear Infosec provides red team attack simulation services that test defensive and response capabilities against real-world attacks across social, physical, network, and application vectors. The service includes customized attack simulations aligned with industry standards and frameworks. Testing methodologies include white box testing with full information disclosure, black box testing with no prior knowledge, and gray box testing with partial information. The service includes detailed reporting with identified vulnerabilities, risk analysis, and remediation guidance. Post-engagement support includes discussions and consultations beyond report submission to assist with vulnerability remediation.

