Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services Description

Bishop Fox Penetration Testing Services provides offensive security testing across multiple domains including applications, networks, cloud infrastructure, AI/LLM systems, and hardware products. The service conducts manual penetration testing engagements tailored to specific organizational environments and threat landscapes. The service covers application security testing for web and mobile applications, including secure code review. Network security assessments include both external and internal penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities and attack paths. Cloud security testing extends beyond configuration reviews to identify exploitable paths in AWS, GCP, Azure, and Kubernetes environments. Additional offerings include AI and LLM security assessments, product security reviews for hardware and software, and specialized partner assessments including Cloud App Assessments, Oracle Security Assessments, and ioXt Alliance Testing & Certification. The company also provides red teaming services, social engineering assessments, ransomware readiness testing, and incident response tabletop exercises. Services are delivered through the COSMOS platform, which includes attack surface management, application penetration testing, and external penetration testing capabilities. Each engagement produces detailed reports with technical findings for security teams and strategic insights for leadership to support compliance requirements and risk reduction. The service is staffed by consultants with offensive security expertise who simulate real-world attack scenarios.