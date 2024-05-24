Bishop Fox Network Security Services Logo

Bishop Fox Network Security Services

Network penetration testing services for external and internal networks

Bishop Fox Network Security Services Description

Bishop Fox Network Security Services provides professional penetration testing for network infrastructure. The service includes external penetration testing that identifies security vulnerabilities in internet-facing services and systems by replicating methods used by real-world adversaries to gain initial network access. Internal penetration testing simulates malicious insider actions to demonstrate how attackers could elevate privileges, compromise accounts, and bypass security controls once inside the network. The service tests security controls against real-world attack scenarios using tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by cybercriminals. Testing methodologies examine perimeter and internal networks to identify exposed systems, pathways, and services that could disrupt business operations. The service validates prevention and detection capabilities while assessing which data and controls can be accessed. Bishop Fox provides findings with tactical and strategic recommendations for remediation and defense strengthening. The service supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs by identifying, prioritizing, and helping remediate business-impacting exposures. Reporting can be customized to meet regulatory and third-party requirements including compliance frameworks.

Bishop Fox Network Security Services is Network penetration testing services for external and internal networks developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Network Security, Red Team.

