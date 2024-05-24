Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing Logo

Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing

Internal network penetration testing service for insider threat assessment

Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing Description

Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing is a professional security service that evaluates internal network environments for vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious insiders or external adversaries who have gained initial access. The service simulates attack scenarios to identify security gaps in internal systems and controls. The testing methodology follows a four-step process: Network Discovery, Network Service Enumeration, Vulnerability Identification, and Vulnerability Exploitation. Consultants perform manual verification and testing beyond automated scanning to identify attack paths, privilege escalation opportunities, lateral movement possibilities, and credential theft vulnerabilities. The service offers flexible assessment types including zero-knowledge, partial-knowledge, or full-knowledge testing approaches. Engagements can be time-boxed or comprehensive depending on organizational needs. Testing evaluates how far attackers could progress once inside the network, including scenarios like onsite visitors connecting to local networks. Results are delivered through customized risk assessment reports that map attack chains and provide actionable remediation guidance prioritized against critical assets. The service helps organizations meet regulatory requirements, verify security control effectiveness, and prepare defenses against ransomware and other insider threats. Consultants provide walkthrough sessions to explain findings and recommendations to security teams.

Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing FAQ

Common questions about Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bishop Fox Internal Penetration Testing is Internal network penetration testing service for insider threat assessment developed by Bishop Fox. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Network Security, Insider Threat.

