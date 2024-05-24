MCP Setup Guide
Connect CybersecTools to your AI assistant. No coding required, takes under 2 minutes.
What is MCP?
MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets your AI assistant access real-time data from external services. By connecting CybersecTools via MCP, your AI can look up cybersecurity companies, compare security tools, analyze market trends, and more, all within your normal chat conversation.
What you can do once connected:
- Ask your AI to research any cybersecurity company (funding, employees, competitors)
- Compare security tools side-by-side
- Get market landscape reports for any security category
- Search funding rounds, M&A activity, and growth signals
- Analyze NIST CSF 2.0 coverage for any vendor
Step 1: Get Your Access Key
If you already have a CybersecTools access key (starts with
sk_), skip to Step 2.
- Go to your Account > MCP Access tab
- Click Generate Key
- Give it a name (e.g. "Claude Desktop")
- Copy the key immediately. It starts with
sk_and won't be shown again
Step 2: Connect Your AI App
Pick your app below. All you need to do is paste a URL. No terminal, no coding, no Node.js.
Your server URL (replace YOUR_KEY with your actual key):
Click to copy, then replace
YOUR_KEY with your access key from Step 1.
Open Claude Desktop and click the Settings icon (gear icon in the bottom-left).
Select the Connections tab on the left.
Scroll down and click Add custom connector.
- Name it
CybersecTools
- Paste your server URL (from above) into the URL field.
Click Add. Done.
Start a new chat and click the Plus button, than Connectors to confirm CybersecTools is connected.
Other Apps with Remote MCP Support
Any AI app that supports remote MCP servers (via URL) will work the same way: find the MCP or Integrations settings, add a new server, and paste your URL.
If your app requires a JSON config file, Node.js, or
npx, switch to the tab above.
Step 3: Verify It Works
Start a new chat and try asking something like:
If your AI uses the
search_companies tool and returns results, you're all set.
If you see an error, check the Troubleshooting section below.
Troubleshooting
Available Tools
37 tools your AI assistant can use once connected. You don't need to memorize these; just ask your AI what you want and it'll pick the right tool. Tools cost 0-7 credits each based on data depth.
Free 0 credits
list_categoriesAll categories and subcategories with tool counts
list_tagsAll tags used to classify cybersecurity tools
get_credit_costsYour credit balance, plan, and cost of every tool
get_data_dictionaryExplain any data field, metric, or concept
Discovery 1 credit
search_companiesSearch companies by funding, employees, growth, category, or name
search_toolsSearch security products by category, cost, deployment type
search_funding_roundsSearch funding rounds by investor, date, amount, stage
search_acquisitionsSearch M&A activity by acquirer, target, date, category
get_company_socialSocial media profiles and follower counts
get_company_productsAll listed products with ratings and availability flags
get_company_newsRecent news articles and press mentions
compare_toolsSide-by-side comparison of 2-5 products
Standard 2 credits
get_market_summaryAggregated metrics: funding totals, headcount stats, geo breakdown
get_toolFull product details: features, integrations, NIST mapping, ratings
get_tools_bulk_metricsLightweight metric rows for many tools at once
get_company_linkedin_activityFollower growth, post engagement over time
get_company_technologiesTechnology stack with first/last verified dates
get_company_career_pathTalent flow: where employees come from and where they go
get_company_reviewsEmployee & product reviews with 9-dimension breakdown
get_company_jobsJob posting data, active count, growth trends
Mid-tier 3 credits
compare_companiesSide-by-side comparison of 2-5 companies
get_nist_coverageNIST CSF 2.0 coverage analysis for any vendor or category
get_companies_bulk_metricsLightweight metric rows for many companies at once
get_company_salaryCompensation data by role: base, additional, total with p25/median/p75
search_jobsCross-company job search by title, category, or hiring volume
Premium 4 credits
get_company_fundingFunding rounds, investors, amounts, and dates
get_company_stockStock price, market cap, PE ratios, margins, analyst ratings, ownership
get_company_employeesHeadcount, growth rates, department & seniority breakdown
get_company_executivesC-suite roster, recent arrivals and departures
get_company_website_trafficMonthly visits, demographics, traffic by country, visit history
get_company_competitorsCompetitor list with linked profiles
search_executivesCross-company executive search by title, name, or movement status
Intelligence 5 credits
get_market_overviewCategory-level stats: tool counts, cost breakdown, top companies
get_company_momentumMomentum score (0-100) across growth, market presence, funding
Deep Analysis 6 credits
get_competitive_landscapeCompetitive positioning with auto-discovered competitors
get_company_valuationValuation estimate using multiple methods + market cap for public companies
Full Dossier 7 credits
get_companyFull company dossier: profile, funding, executives, traffic, growth, competitors
Example Prompts
Just talk to your AI naturally. Here are some examples to get started:
Need help? Email us at support@cybersectools.com or send feedback.