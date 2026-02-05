Yubico YubiKey

Security teams at startups and mid-market firms will get the most from YubiKey because it's the only hardware key with real multi-protocol flexibility, letting you authenticate to everything from legacy systems running OATH-TOTP to modern passwordless workflows on the same device. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification means you can deploy it across regulated workloads without separate procurement cycles. Skip this if your workforce is entirely mobile and BYOD; NFC support on the Bio Series helps, but YubiKey's strength is as a issued, managed device for employees who dock into desktops or carry USB ports.