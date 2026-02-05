Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Yubico YubiKey is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at startups and mid-market firms will get the most from YubiKey because it's the only hardware key with real multi-protocol flexibility, letting you authenticate to everything from legacy systems running OATH-TOTP to modern passwordless workflows on the same device. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification means you can deploy it across regulated workloads without separate procurement cycles. Skip this if your workforce is entirely mobile and BYOD; NFC support on the Bio Series helps, but YubiKey's strength is as a issued, managed device for employees who dock into desktops or carry USB ports.
Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50
Security teams standardizing on phishing-resistant authentication across mixed device fleets will find the YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS essential; the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation plus support for FIDO2, PIV, and OATH in a single USB-C form factor means you're buying one key that works for both modern passwordless systems and legacy smart-card infrastructure. The 25 passkey slots and 24 PIV certificate capacity let you consolidate authentication methods without juggling multiple tokens. This isn't for organizations still building out their MFA baseline; you need identity architecture decisions already made and deployment readiness for per-user key distribution.
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication
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Common questions about comparing Yubico YubiKey vs Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Yubico YubiKey: Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series)..
Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50: FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication. built by yubico. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), USB-C connectivity with nano form-factor..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Yubico YubiKey differentiates with Multi-protocol authentication support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, U2F, Smart card, OpenPGP, OTP), Multiple form factors (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, NFC), Biometric fingerprint authentication (Bio Series). Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 differentiates with FIPS 140-2 validation (Overall Level 2, Physical Security Level 3), Multi-protocol support (FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, PIV, OpenPGP), USB-C connectivity with nano form-factor.
Yubico YubiKey is developed by yubico. Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 is developed by yubico. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Yubico YubiKey and Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50 serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Hardware Security, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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