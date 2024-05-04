Webanalyze

Reconnaissance teams and penetration testers building asset inventories at scale will get the most from Webanalyze; it detects technologies across thousands of targets in a single run where manual fingerprinting would take weeks. The tool sits on 1,058 GitHub stars and runs free, making it a no-friction addition to existing scanning workflows. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of your own stack or vulnerability correlation; Webanalyze identifies what's running, not what's broken.