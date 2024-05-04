Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Webanalyze is a free external attack surface management tool. ZoomEye is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and penetration testers building asset inventories at scale will get the most from Webanalyze; it detects technologies across thousands of targets in a single run where manual fingerprinting would take weeks. The tool sits on 1,058 GitHub stars and runs free, making it a no-friction addition to existing scanning workflows. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of your own stack or vulnerability correlation; Webanalyze identifies what's running, not what's broken.
Security teams conducting external attack surface discovery on a budget will get the most from ZoomEye; its free tier gives you real-time visibility into exposed assets and service versions across your internet-facing infrastructure without licensing friction. The search engine indexes over 600 million IP addresses and devices, letting you identify vulnerabilities before an attacker does. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; ZoomEye is a reconnaissance tool, not a management platform.
An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine.
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Webanalyze vs ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs.
Webanalyze: An automated tool for identifying technologies used on websites with mass scanning capabilities, based on the Wappalyzer detection engine..
ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Webanalyze and ZoomEye serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Webanalyze is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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