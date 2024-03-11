Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines and developers who want to shift security left should start with ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy; it's free, integrates natively into CI/CD, and the 14,000+ GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption in resource-constrained shops. You'll catch common OWASP Top 10 issues in automated scans, but expect to pair it with manual testing and API-specific tools for complex authentication flows. Skip this if you need enterprise support contracts, out-of-the-box compliance reporting, or deep JavaScript framework analysis without significant tuning.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing w3af vs ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy: ZAP is an open-source web application security scanner that helps identify vulnerabilities through automated scanning and manual testing capabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
w3af is open-source with 4,852 GitHub stars. ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy is open-source with 14,060 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
w3af and ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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