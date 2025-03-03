Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by VulnSign. Wapiti is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with password-protected web applications will see the fastest time-to-insight with VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing because its authentication configuration handles MFA-protected areas without manual intervention, cutting setup friction that kills DAST adoption. The multi-threaded scanning engine delivers results in real time, and CI/CD integration means findings land in your pipeline before developers context-switch away. Skip this if you're scanning complex GraphQL APIs or need extensive post-exploitation capabilities; VulnSign prioritizes breadth of OWASP Top 10 coverage over depth in API-specific attack vectors.
Development teams and security practitioners who need to scan web applications without licensing costs will find Wapiti's modular vulnerability detection effective for catching common OWASP Top 10 issues during CI/CD integration. The tool covers SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and file inclusion flaws across its standard modules, making it viable for baseline security testing on internal projects or smaller web properties. Skip Wapiti if you need guided remediation, compliance reporting, or sophisticated supply-chain attack detection; it's a scanner focused on finding vulnerabilities, not fixing them or meeting audit requirements.
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
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Common questions about comparing VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing vs Wapiti for your dynamic application security testing needs.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..
Wapiti: Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing and Wapiti serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Key differences: VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is Commercial while Wapiti is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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