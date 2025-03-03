Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by VulnSign. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with password-protected web applications will see the fastest time-to-insight with VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing because its authentication configuration handles MFA-protected areas without manual intervention, cutting setup friction that kills DAST adoption. The multi-threaded scanning engine delivers results in real time, and CI/CD integration means findings land in your pipeline before developers context-switch away. Skip this if you're scanning complex GraphQL APIs or need extensive post-exploitation capabilities; VulnSign prioritizes breadth of OWASP Top 10 coverage over depth in API-specific attack vectors.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
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Common questions about comparing VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by VulnSign. w3af is open-source with 4,852 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Key differences: VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing is Commercial while w3af is Free, w3af is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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