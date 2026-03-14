Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. ZeusCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
Teams with limited budgets who need rapid AWS asset discovery and attack path visualization will get the most from ZeusCloud; its open source model and zero licensing cost make it viable for understaffed security groups to map cloud exposure without vendor lock-in. The 724 GitHub stars and active community contributions suggest the project has enough momentum for production use, though you're inheriting maintenance responsibility for a tool without commercial support. Skip this if you need CSPM at enterprise scale with SLAs, managed compliance reporting, or multi-cloud coverage beyond AWS.
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Vulneri CSPM vs ZeusCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. ZeusCloud is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Vulneri CSPM and ZeusCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, AWS. Key differences: Vulneri CSPM is Commercial while ZeusCloud is Free, ZeusCloud is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox