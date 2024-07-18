Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..

Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.