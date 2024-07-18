Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Xygeni CI/CD Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
DevOps and AppSec teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations will see the fastest ROI from Xygeni CI/CD Security if supply chain risk is your gap; it catches malicious commands and misconfigurations in workflows before they ship, not after. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC and PR.PS, meaning it actually closes the supply chain and platform security controls your compliance team is asking about rather than just scanning them. Skip this if your pipeline is still on-premises or heavily air-gapped; Xygeni's cloud-native architecture assumes modern DevOps workflows, and retrofit costs can be steep.
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
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Common questions about comparing Veracode Application Risk Management vs Xygeni CI/CD Security for your application security posture management needs.
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization. Xygeni CI/CD Security differentiates with CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement.
Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Xygeni CI/CD Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Veracode Application Risk Management and Xygeni CI/CD Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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