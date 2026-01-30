Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. ZeroPath IaC is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams scanning Terraform and CloudFormation at pull request time need ZeroPath IaC to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the 500+ policies cover AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which eliminates the multi-tool sprawl most shops tolerate. Compliance checks span CIS, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and NIST, so SOC 2 audits move faster. This is not for organizations that need runtime detection or drift management after deployment; ZeroPath stops at the IaC gate and doesn't follow infrastructure into production.
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations
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Common questions about comparing Upwind Code Security vs ZeroPath IaC for your static application security testing needs.
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code. ZeroPath IaC differentiates with 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions.
Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. ZeroPath IaC is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Upwind Code Security and ZeroPath IaC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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