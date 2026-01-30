Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..

ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.