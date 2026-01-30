Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..

Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.