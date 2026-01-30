Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Xygeni IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Upwind Code Security vs Xygeni IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code. Xygeni IaC Security differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Xygeni IaC Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Upwind Code Security and Xygeni IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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