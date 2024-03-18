Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
UglifyJS 3 is a free static application security testing tool. Vulnerable Node is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security teams optimizing JavaScript bundles for production will find UglifyJS 3 invaluable for reducing attack surface through aggressive code minification and dead-code elimination. With 13,410 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the de facto standard for JavaScript build pipelines where smaller payloads directly translate to fewer lines of exposed code. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or vulnerability detection; UglifyJS is a preprocessing tool that makes code harder to reverse-engineer, not one that finds exploitable flaws in what's already there.
Security tool vendors and SAST/DAST scanner developers need Vulnerable Node to validate their analyzers against real exploitation patterns without building a vulnerable app from scratch. The 484 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's the standard testing ground for this use case, saving weeks of test environment setup. Skip this if your team needs a production-grade learning platform or multi-language vulnerability scenarios; Vulnerable Node is deliberately Node-specific and intentionally insecure, not a teaching tool.
UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
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Common questions about comparing UglifyJS 3 vs Vulnerable Node for your static application security testing needs.
UglifyJS 3: UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing..
Vulnerable Node: A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
UglifyJS 3 is open-source with 13,410 GitHub stars. Vulnerable Node is open-source with 484 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
UglifyJS 3 and Vulnerable Node serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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