Trustlook Smart Contract Audit: AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification..

ZAST.AI: AI agent that finds, exploits & verifies zero-day vulns with zero false positives. built by ZAST.AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven source code logic analysis, Automated vulnerability identification, Proof-of-concept (POC) exploit generation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.