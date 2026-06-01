Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Trustlook Smart Contract Audit is a commercial static application security testing tool by Trustlook. ZAST.AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZAST.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
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AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain.
AI agent that finds, exploits & verifies zero-day vulns with zero false positives.
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Common questions about comparing Trustlook Smart Contract Audit vs ZAST.AI for your static application security testing needs.
Trustlook Smart Contract Audit: AI + expert smart contract audit covering code, keys, server & chain. built by Trustlook. Core capabilities include AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification..
ZAST.AI: AI agent that finds, exploits & verifies zero-day vulns with zero false positives. built by ZAST.AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven source code logic analysis, Automated vulnerability identification, Proof-of-concept (POC) exploit generation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Trustlook Smart Contract Audit differentiates with AI-assisted Solidity smart contract code audit, Manual expert review of smart contract code, Privileged key and role verification. ZAST.AI differentiates with AI-driven source code logic analysis, Automated vulnerability identification, Proof-of-concept (POC) exploit generation.
Trustlook Smart Contract Audit is developed by Trustlook. ZAST.AI is developed by ZAST.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Trustlook Smart Contract Audit and ZAST.AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Vulnerability. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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