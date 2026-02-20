TrustLab: AI trust platform for monitoring, evaluating, and labeling AI deployments. built by TrustLab. Core capabilities include Real-time quality monitoring of LLM responses and AI agent/app/model actions, Multi-modal content labeling with Human-in-the-Loop system, Intellectual property protection via multi-signal content matching..

Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.