Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security: AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Natural language security queries, AI-assisted incident investigation, Alert root cause analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.