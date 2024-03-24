Tracy

Development teams integrating security left of the open-source pipeline will find Tracy's value in its ability to catch vulnerabilities before they reach staging. The 562 GitHub stars and free model mean low friction adoption for teams already using open tools; Tracy plugs into CI/CD without licensing overhead. Skip this if your threat model demands runtime protection or if you need the kind of remediation guidance that commercial SAST vendors bake in,Tracy identifies problems but leaves the fix design to you.