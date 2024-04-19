Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
tko-subs is a free external attack surface management tool. WayMore is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters looking to quickly identify subdomain takeover opportunities should reach for tko-subs; it's purpose-built for finding dead DNS records that expose attackers to domain hijacking, and the 766 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security communities. The tool excels at the reconnaissance phase where speed matters, automating what would otherwise be manual domain validation across hundreds of subdomains. Skip this if you need deeper DNS validation, certificate transparency correlation, or integration with broader asset discovery platforms; tko-subs does one thing and doesn't attempt the ecosystem around it.
Security teams doing reconnaissance on unfamiliar domains or investigating potential supply chain risks will find WayMore valuable for its ability to aggregate disparate data sources into a single query, saving hours of manual OSINT work across multiple tools. The 2,167 GitHub stars reflect active community trust and continuous refinement. Skip this if your team needs automated, continuous monitoring of your own attack surface rather than ad hoc lookups; WayMore is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanning platform.
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
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Common questions about comparing tko-subs vs WayMore for your external attack surface management needs.
tko-subs: A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records..
WayMore: A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
tko-subs is open-source with 766 GitHub stars. WayMore is open-source with 2,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
tko-subs and WayMore serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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