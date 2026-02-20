Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.