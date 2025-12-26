ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.