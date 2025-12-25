Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence
M&A teams and enterprise security leaders conducting vendor diligence will get the most from The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence because it replaces weeks of manual code review with automated scanning across 4,000+ security rules and gives you a cost-to-replicate valuation,something no competitor bundles with vulnerability detection. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and ID.AM (asset inventory), which matters when you're assessing acquisition targets' dependency chains and code debt before close. Skip this if you need real-time runtime protection or continuous DevSecOps integration into your build pipeline; The Code Registry is built for snapshot audits, not CI/CD gates.
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence vs Upwind Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence differentiates with Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis. Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is developed by The Code Registry. Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence and Upwind Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox