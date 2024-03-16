Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Terrascan is a free static application security testing tool. TruffleHog Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Truffle Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.
Engineering teams and security ops who've been burned by false positives in secret scanning will appreciate TruffleHog Analyze's API enrichment layer, which separates exploitable credentials from harmless test keys by actually querying the target service to verify access scope and permissions. Support for 40+ credential types with automated ownership mapping and permission analysis means your rotation workflow stops being a guessing game. Skip this if you need secrets detection integrated into your SAST pipeline or CI/CD,Analyze is a standalone investigative tool for secrets you've already found, not a scanner to catch them in the first place.
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions
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Common questions about comparing Terrascan vs TruffleHog Analyze for your static application security testing needs.
Terrascan: Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments..
TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Terrascan is open-source with 5,144 GitHub stars. TruffleHog Analyze is developed by Truffle Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Terrascan and TruffleHog Analyze serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover GCP, AWS. Key differences: Terrascan is Free while TruffleHog Analyze is Commercial, Terrascan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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