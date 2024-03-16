Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.

TruffleHog Analyze

Engineering teams and security ops who've been burned by false positives in secret scanning will appreciate TruffleHog Analyze's API enrichment layer, which separates exploitable credentials from harmless test keys by actually querying the target service to verify access scope and permissions. Support for 40+ credential types with automated ownership mapping and permission analysis means your rotation workflow stops being a guessing game. Skip this if you need secrets detection integrated into your SAST pipeline or CI/CD,Analyze is a standalone investigative tool for secrets you've already found, not a scanner to catch them in the first place.