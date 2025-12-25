Teramind Cybersecurity: User behavior analytics platform for insider threat detection and DLP. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include User behavior analytics and monitoring, Real-time blocking of risky activities, Data loss prevention..

Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions: Insider threat prevention platform with DLP, DCAP, and SWG capabilities. built by Zecurion. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across endpoints, SharePoint, Exchange, and databases, Traffic monitoring and control across 100+ services, File lifecycle tracking and visibility..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.