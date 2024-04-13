Sudomy

Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.