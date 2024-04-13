Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sudomy is a free external attack surface management tool. WayMore is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.
Security teams doing reconnaissance on unfamiliar domains or investigating potential supply chain risks will find WayMore valuable for its ability to aggregate disparate data sources into a single query, saving hours of manual OSINT work across multiple tools. The 2,167 GitHub stars reflect active community trust and continuous refinement. Skip this if your team needs automated, continuous monitoring of your own attack surface rather than ad hoc lookups; WayMore is a lookup tool, not a persistent scanning platform.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
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Common questions about comparing Sudomy vs WayMore for your external attack surface management needs.
Sudomy: A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting..
WayMore: A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sudomy is open-source with 2,241 GitHub stars. WayMore is open-source with 2,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sudomy and WayMore serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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