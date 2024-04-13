Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.

tko-subs

Pentesters and bug bounty hunters looking to quickly identify subdomain takeover opportunities should reach for tko-subs; it's purpose-built for finding dead DNS records that expose attackers to domain hijacking, and the 766 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security communities. The tool excels at the reconnaissance phase where speed matters, automating what would otherwise be manual domain validation across hundreds of subdomains. Skip this if you need deeper DNS validation, certificate transparency correlation, or integration with broader asset discovery platforms; tko-subs does one thing and doesn't attempt the ecosystem around it.