Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sudomy is a free external attack surface management tool. tko-subs is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Bug bounty hunters and solo pentesters who need fast subdomain discovery without vendor lock-in should reach for Sudomy; it combines multiple enumeration sources into a single CLI tool that costs nothing and runs offline. The 2,241 GitHub stars reflect active maintenance and real adoption in the bounty community, where speed and portability matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team needs a web dashboard, API integrations with your ticketing system, or support for complex enterprise environments; Sudomy is built for individual researchers who prefer command-line tools and self-contained workflows.
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters looking to quickly identify subdomain takeover opportunities should reach for tko-subs; it's purpose-built for finding dead DNS records that expose attackers to domain hijacking, and the 766 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security communities. The tool excels at the reconnaissance phase where speed matters, automating what would otherwise be manual domain validation across hundreds of subdomains. Skip this if you need deeper DNS validation, certificate transparency correlation, or integration with broader asset discovery platforms; tko-subs does one thing and doesn't attempt the ecosystem around it.
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
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Common questions about comparing Sudomy vs tko-subs for your external attack surface management needs.
Sudomy: A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting..
tko-subs: A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sudomy is open-source with 2,241 GitHub stars. tko-subs is open-source with 766 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sudomy and tko-subs serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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