Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.

tko-subs

Pentesters and bug bounty hunters looking to quickly identify subdomain takeover opportunities should reach for tko-subs; it's purpose-built for finding dead DNS records that expose attackers to domain hijacking, and the 766 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security communities. The tool excels at the reconnaissance phase where speed matters, automating what would otherwise be manual domain validation across hundreds of subdomains. Skip this if you need deeper DNS validation, certificate transparency correlation, or integration with broader asset discovery platforms; tko-subs does one thing and doesn't attempt the ecosystem around it.