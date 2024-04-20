Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SubOver is a free external attack surface management tool. tko-subs is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters will move fast with SubOver because it automates subdomain enumeration and takeover detection without the setup overhead of commercial platforms. The tool has nearly 1,000 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it the obvious first pass before you escalate to manual verification or paid scanners. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring integrated with your attack surface management stack; SubOver is built for one-off assessments, not persistent surveillance of your DNS posture.
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters looking to quickly identify subdomain takeover opportunities should reach for tko-subs; it's purpose-built for finding dead DNS records that expose attackers to domain hijacking, and the 766 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security communities. The tool excels at the reconnaissance phase where speed matters, automating what would otherwise be manual domain validation across hundreds of subdomains. Skip this if you need deeper DNS validation, certificate transparency correlation, or integration with broader asset discovery platforms; tko-subs does one thing and doesn't attempt the ecosystem around it.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records
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Common questions about comparing SubOver vs tko-subs for your external attack surface management needs.
SubOver: A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities..
tko-subs: A tool for detecting and taking over subdomains with dead DNS records..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SubOver is open-source with 957 GitHub stars. tko-subs is open-source with 766 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SubOver and tko-subs serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Research, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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