Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Xygeni ASPM: ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Unified risk and vulnerability management dashboard, Automated SDLC asset discovery and inventory, Risk prioritization based on severity, exploitability, and business context..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.