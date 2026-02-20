Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform: Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Consolidation of SCA, SAST, DAST, vulnerability management, and CSPM into a single platform, CI/CD pipeline integration for automated security scans, Security analytics for behavior and activity-based risk detection..

Veracode Secure SDLC: Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.