Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..

TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.