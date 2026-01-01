Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
StackHawk StackHawk is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by StackHawk. TrustSee Security is a free dynamic application security testing tool by TrustSee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at velocity need StackHawk StackHawk because it discovers and tests APIs directly from your repositories and CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the manual inventory work that kills AppSec programs at scale. The platform's CI/CD-native DAST and automated API discovery mean security runs where developers already work, reducing friction that typically tanks adoption in startup and SMB environments. Skip this if your priority is post-deployment production monitoring; StackHawk is built for shifting left in the development pipeline, not for continuous runtime surveillance of live applications.
AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing StackHawk StackHawk vs TrustSee Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
StackHawk StackHawk: AppSec platform with API discovery, CI/CD-native DAST, and risk oversight. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation..
TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
StackHawk StackHawk differentiates with Automated API and application discovery from source code repositories, CI/CD-native dynamic application security testing, AI-powered OpenAPI spec generation. TrustSee Security differentiates with Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility.
StackHawk StackHawk is developed by StackHawk. TrustSee Security is developed by TrustSee founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
StackHawk StackHawk integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Slack, Jira. TrustSee Security integrates with Claude Code, Cursor, MCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
StackHawk StackHawk and TrustSee Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: StackHawk StackHawk is Commercial while TrustSee Security is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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