Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Spyderbat. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR)
Security teams running containerized workloads across Kubernetes and multi-cloud environments should evaluate Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response if runtime visibility and automated response matter more than breadth of detection categories. eBPF-based monitoring gives you process-level behavioral anomalies and causal relationship mapping that network-only tools miss, with built-in playbooks for pod restart and process termination. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles identity governance, infrastructure misconfigurations, or supply chain risk; Spyderbat deliberately prioritizes runtime incidents over the full detection and response surface.
Upwind Application Runtime Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating containerized workloads across multiple cloud providers should choose Upwind Application Runtime Protection for its eBPF sensor visibility paired with cloud log correlation, which catches runtime anomalies that purely agent-based or agentless tools miss. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous behavioral baselining. Skip this if you need CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Upwind is strictly a runtime detection and response tool, not a platform play.
eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
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Common questions about comparing Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) vs Upwind Application Runtime Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..
Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) differentiates with eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs. Upwind Application Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs.
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) is developed by Spyderbat. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) and Upwind Application Runtime Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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