Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..

Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.