Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Source Defense Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-risk web applications should pick Source Defense Platform if third-party JavaScript is your actual attack surface. The platform's real-time sandboxing and AI-driven detection of formjacking and keylogging attacks addresses a gap most ASPMs ignore, and its support for PCI DSS and GDPR compliance violations gives you the audit trail you need. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need deep integration with your existing WAF; Source Defense is client-side focused, which is its strength and its limitation.
Source Defense Source Defense Detect
Mid-market and enterprise teams with significant third-party JavaScript footprints should evaluate Source Defense Detect for its client-side supply chain visibility that server-side tools simply cannot reach, catching formjacking and Magecart attacks at the browser level where they actually execute. The two-line code deployment for internal scanning removes the friction that kills most ASPM pilots, while its external scanning option lets you start risk assessment immediately without engineering involvement. Skip this if your attack surface is predominantly backend or API-driven; Detect's strength in GV.SC supply chain monitoring comes with limited visibility into server-side threats and post-breach response capabilities.
Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing Source Defense Platform vs Source Defense Source Defense Detect for your application security posture management needs.
Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..
Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Source Defense Platform differentiates with External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation. Source Defense Source Defense Detect differentiates with Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility.
Source Defense Platform is developed by Source Defense. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Source Defense Platform and Source Defense Source Defense Detect serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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