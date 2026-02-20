SOOS SCA: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Deep-tree dependency scanning across transitive and direct dependencies, Unlimited CI/CD pipeline scans, Vulnerability detection with severity, exploitability, and public sentiment prioritization..

Threatrix Autonomous Platform: Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform. built by Threatrix. Core capabilities include TrueMatch technology with Origin Tracing for zero false positive detection and proof of provenance, Dark web pre-zero-day vulnerability intelligence aggregated alongside known CVE data, Snippet-level open source detection across dependency managers, binaries, archives, CDN references, and embedded snippets..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.