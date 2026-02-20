SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.