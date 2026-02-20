Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Xygeni SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Development teams shipping code fast need Xygeni SCA because its reachability analysis actually deprioritizes the noise; it tells you which vulnerabilities in your dependencies can be reached by your code, not just what exists. The malware early-warning system for open source packages covers GV.SC supply chain risk management in ways most SCA tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need deep integration with commercial vulnerability intelligence feeds or expect vendor hand-holding; Xygeni assumes you own your remediation workflow and want to move quickly.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
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Common questions about comparing SOOS SBOM Manager vs Xygeni SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly. Xygeni SCA differentiates with Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis.
SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Xygeni SCA is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SOOS SBOM Manager and Xygeni SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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