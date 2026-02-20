Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast will see the most value in ZeroPath AI-Native SAST because it catches logic flaws and authorization bypasses that pattern-matching SAST tools miss, then generates actual pull request fixes instead of leaving developers with a ticket backlog. Sub-60 second PR scanning and support for 15+ languages means you won't slow down your deployment cadence. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or runtime detection; ZeroPath is narrowly focused on what happens before code ships.
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
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Common questions about comparing SOOS SAST vs ZeroPath AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST differentiates with Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection.
SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
SOOS SAST and ZeroPath AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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