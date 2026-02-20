Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..

TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.