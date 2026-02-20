Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Socket is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Socket. TBV (Trust but Verify) is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
npm-first teams running lean on supply chain security will get real value from TBV's package verification and testing capabilities without paying for bloat. The tool is free and sits directly in the artifact inspection layer where most npm vulnerabilities actually enter your build, catching what you'd otherwise miss between dependency declaration and deployment. Skip this if you need broader SCA coverage across multiple languages or automated remediation workflows; TBV is deliberately narrow, which is exactly why it works well for teams that know what they're looking for.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Socket vs TBV (Trust but Verify) for your software composition analysis needs.
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Socket and TBV (Trust but Verify) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Socket is Commercial while TBV (Trust but Verify) is Free, TBV (Trust but Verify) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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