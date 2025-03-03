Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Xygeni SCA: SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in application dependencies, Real-time malicious code detection in open source packages, Context-based vulnerability prioritization with reachability analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.