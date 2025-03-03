Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

The Update Framework (TUF): A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.