Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.