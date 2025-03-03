Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Terrascan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams adopting Infrastructure as Code will find Snyk Infrastructure as Code most valuable for catching misconfigurations before they reach production; the tool's native Terraform and Kubernetes scanning integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines means you catch policy violations when code is still reviewable, not after deployment. It covers the critical PR.PS functions that matter most in infrastructure security, with CIS benchmarks and Open Policy Agent custom rules allowing you to enforce your actual risk appetite rather than generic standards. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed through console clicks or your team lacks the maturity to gate deployments on policy violations; Snyk will frustrate you without the process discipline to back it up.
Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
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Common questions about comparing Snyk Infrastructure as Code vs Terrascan for your static application security testing needs.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..
Terrascan: Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code is developed by Snyk. Terrascan is open-source with 5,144 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Terrascan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Kubernetes, Infrastructure As Code. Key differences: Snyk Infrastructure as Code is Commercial while Terrascan is Free, Terrascan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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