Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Snyk Evo Discovery is a free software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Snyk Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and platform engineering leaders managing AI-heavy codebases need Snyk Evo Discovery because it's the only free tool that actually inventories what's already running in your repos,AI models, agents, datasets, and plugins,before you can govern it. The local scanning model means no code leaves your environment, and the API access lets you wire discovery into existing CI/CD gates without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet adopted LLMs or agentic workflows at scale; you're paying attention too early.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Snyk Evo Discovery vs Snyk Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..
Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Snyk Evo Discovery differentiates with Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation. Snyk Open Source differentiates with Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches.
Snyk Evo Discovery is developed by Snyk. Snyk Open Source is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Snyk Evo Discovery and Snyk Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Key differences: Snyk Evo Discovery is Free while Snyk Open Source is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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