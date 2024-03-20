Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is a free mobile app security tool. SmaliHook is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Android malware analysts doing deep reverse engineering will appreciate Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs for one reason: it cuts analysis friction by letting you stay in your existing editor instead of context-switching to specialized decompilers. The 34 GitHub stars and free pricing suggest this is a narrow-use tool built by practitioners for practitioners, not a feature-complete reverse engineering platform. Skip this if you need a GUI decompiler with control flow graphs and string decryption; it's syntax highlighting and readability for people who already know smali and want to move faster through the bytecode.
Android security researchers and red teamers who need to audit app behavior at the bytecode level will find SmaliHook invaluable; it lets you inject instrumentation directly into Dalvik bytecode without recompiling, something commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. The tool is free and actively maintained for current Android versions, making it the de facto standard in academic security labs and penetration testing shops. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs a GUI-driven testing platform; SmaliHook requires comfort reading and modifying Java bytecode, and there's no hand-holding.
An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis.
Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.
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Common questions about comparing Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs vs SmaliHook for your mobile app security needs.
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs: An Emacs major mode that provides syntax highlighting and enhanced readability for smali code files used in Android malware analysis..
SmaliHook: Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs and SmaliHook serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Smali. Key differences: Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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