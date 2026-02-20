Skyhawk Security CADR: AI-based agentless purple team platform for cloud app detection & response. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud application security coverage, AI-based purple team for continuous risk identification, Breach and attack simulation for cloud applications..

Spyderbat Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): eBPF-based cloud detection and response platform for runtime security. built by Spyderbat. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime monitoring of processes, network connections, and file access, Behavioral Context Web for causal relationship mapping, Real-time and historical runtime visibility across Kubernetes, containers, and VMs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.