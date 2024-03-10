Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Shodan is a free external attack surface management tool. WitnessMe is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for internet-facing infrastructure need Shodan to find what attackers see before attackers do. The free tier gives you real-time visibility into your own exposed devices, services, and default credentials across millions of internet scans without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational discipline to act on what you find; Shodan surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them, which creates noise without a triage process in place.
Teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on a tight budget will find WitnessMe's automated screenshot capture practical for identifying forgotten web assets and exposed services without licensing costs. The free pricing and 762 GitHub stars indicate active community use for this narrow job. Skip this tool if you need continuous monitoring, risk scoring, or integration with your existing EASM platform; WitnessMe is an inventory snapshot tool, not a managed service.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Shodan vs WitnessMe for your external attack surface management needs.
Shodan: A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet..
WitnessMe: Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Shodan and WitnessMe serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: WitnessMe is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox