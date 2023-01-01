Shapeshifter

GraphQL API teams building or securing schema-heavy applications should start with Shapeshifter; it's free and purpose-built to find injection flaws and authorization bypasses that generic API scanners routinely miss. The tool has 124 GitHub stars and active maintenance, indicating real adoption among developers who test their own APIs before security touches them. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or scanning that covers REST and SOAP simultaneously; Shapeshifter is GraphQL-focused and community-supported.