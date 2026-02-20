Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating digital identities across fraud, insider threat, and incident response will find value in Horizon Identity's ability to collapse 600+ OSINT sources into correlated results from a single data point, cutting the manual cross-platform legwork in half. The tool's strength in ID.AM and DE.AE alignment shows it prioritizes rapid identity validation and anomaly correlation over investigative depth. This is not the right fit if you need integration with your existing case management system or if you're looking for attribution confidence scoring; Horizon Identity excels at fast triage and elimination, not courtroom-ready analysis.
Intelligence and security teams investigating threats across open sources will get the most from ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor because it eliminates the manual re-querying cycle; once you set a monitor on an identity, keyword, or theme, it works in the background and alerts you to behavioral shifts without drowning you in noise. The platform handles continuous OSINT monitoring at scale across SMB through Enterprise deployments, with relevance-based alert filtering that actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. Skip this if your team needs closed-loop incident response automation or deep integration with your existing SIEM; Horizon Monitor is built for the hunting and early-warning phase, not for downstream orchestration.
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
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Common questions about comparing ShadowDragon Horizon Identity vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor for your digital risk protection needs.
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity differentiates with Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor differentiates with Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority.
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is developed by ShadowDragon. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is developed by ShadowDragon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity and ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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