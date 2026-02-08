Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..

ValidSoft Voice Verity®: AI-powered deepfake voice detection using speech analysis algorithms. built by validsoft. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional speech analysis for deepfake detection, Three levels of deepfake detection, No biometric enrollment required..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.