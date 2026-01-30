Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Semgrep Secrets is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. validator.js is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
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Common questions about comparing Semgrep Secrets vs validator.js for your static application security testing needs.
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
validator.js: A library of string validators and sanitizers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Semgrep Secrets is developed by Semgrep. validator.js is open-source with 23,758 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Semgrep Secrets and validator.js serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Validation. Key differences: Semgrep Secrets is Commercial while validator.js is Free, validator.js is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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